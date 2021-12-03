Leon's actor in Resident Evil leaves social networks

No one can deny that Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City It is one of the worst movies of this year. A bad script and a short duration were responsible for the poor reception. However, as always happens, it is the actors who are affected. On this occasion, Avan Jogia, who was in charge of the new version of Leon S. Kennedy, he was forced to close his social networks, this due to all the hatred and harassment he received in recent days.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is responsible for representing the events of the first two games in the series, and with it, the personalities of some of the characters, such as Wesker and Claire, were also modified. However, it was Leon who received the worst treatment. The film treats the hero we all remember as a buffoon who could never be on a par with his virtual counterpart.

In response, fans acted in an unjustifiable manner, and began attacking Jogia on social media. While it is true that Leon’s character is not treated with the respect that many expected, the actor is not the culprit, and he does a decent job for the material he was offered. Thus, Jogia deactivated her Instagram account with more than 3.3 million followers, and at the moment it is unknown if he intends to return to the internet.

Editor’s Note:

Once again, the public has shown that he is quite immature. The quality of the film is a different matter, and everyone can choose what they like or not. However, no one should be so hostile to an actor who only did the best job possible.

Via: Avan Jogia