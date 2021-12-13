The Kaiser

red-green

Of course, there are several footballers who throughout their career wore the Leon and Atlas shirts, but the only one who became a benchmark for both, for consolidating himself as a leader and pushing from the character and the ball, the only one who is now remembered as a pillar of the National Team and an icon that influenced an entire generation, is called Rafael Márquez Alvarez.

At Atlas, Márquez was forged from a young age. There he became the hardened center-back we remember, with La Volpe as a mentor. Rafa made his debut with the Foxes in the 1996 Winter Tournament. For 1999, the most recent athletic runner-up tournament, Márquez was immovable in the mustache scheme and that season catapulted him to Europe.

After weaving that invaluable career in Monaco, Barcelona, ​​El Tri and, winning the Champions League and almost everything he played, he went through the American Major League Soccer, and then decided to return to Mexican football.

León convinced him and in December 2012 they incorporated him as a reinforcement, after 13 years of playing in other countries.

Two years he played in León, where he lifted the 2013 Apertura title against America, with the captain’s badge on the forearm. After 14 years after losing that final with Atlas in 99, Márquez became champion of Mexico.

For the next tournament, León endorsed the championship, and once again, Márquez left his name in the sports history books in gold ink.

After his time in León, the Italian Hellas Verona made him re-enroll in a European adventure, and from August 2014 to December 2015, Márquez played Serie A.

After that fleeting return to Europe, The Kaiser returned to his beloved Atlas, the team that opened the doors to professionalism for him. Márquez Álvarez retired at the end of 2018, after playing his fifth World Cup and playing six tournaments with Atlas in his second stage as a red and black.

Now, with residence in Europe and his career as Technical Director in progress, he will surely unveil to watch how the two teams he defended in Mexico define the champion, with the red and black wishes in the first place, yes, but a great affection for “la Fiera” del Bajío.