In a duel between the Argentine benches, the men of the technical director Ariel Holand had to equalize the score on two occasions against the squad trained by Diego Cocca and ended up taking the victory with a late penalty goal.

The scoring was opened by Atlas with a goal at minute 11 by Luis Ricardo Reyes, to equal 37 by the emerald Victor Dávila. After halftime an enlarged Atlas scored with a whiplash by Julio César Furch at 65, which made one dream of the advantage of the rojinegros in the second leg in Guadalajara.

At 78 the party stopped for those from Jalisco, Ángel Mena equalized the score. After a yellow card for José Javier Abella del Atlas, Mena scored the penalty left by the final marker.

The second leg of this final will be played on Sunday at the Jalisco stadium at 20:15 local time.

The champion will be the one who scores the most goals on the global scoreboard; In the event of an accumulated tie, the criterion of the best position in the table will no longer be applied and overtime will be played. If equality persists, penalty shoot-outs would be executed.

In this final, Atlas seeks their second league title after having won the first 70 years ago in the 1950-51 season. For his part, the Lion is going for his ninth championship.