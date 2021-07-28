Leon arrives at Resident Evil Village with a mod

Undoubtedly, Resident Evil 4 is one of the great inspirations for Resident Evil Village. From a location in a European village, to a constant evolution towards action. Thus, a modder is working to add Leon S. Kennedy, protagonist of the acclaimed GameCube game, to this title as soon as possible.

JTegh, a modder, recently posted a small preview of his next big work. Here we can see Leon in his model of Death by Daylight and your design of Resident Evil 4, exploring all its possibilities in Mercenaries mode, this from a third person camera, a mod that is already available.

Although this work has great potential, at the moment there is no exact date to see this mod available. JTegh is still working hard to get this project into the hands of players as soon as possible, but considering that we are talking about adding a model from another game to Village, this may take longer than expected.

In related topics, Resident Evil Village already sold more than 4.5 million units. Likewise, Capcom has already fixed game problems on PC.

Via: JTegh

