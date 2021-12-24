Dec 23, 2021 at 7:15 PM CET

Roger Pros

Leo Messi It has been a before and after in football. After his signing for Paris Saint-Germain, the best in the history of the beautiful game has managed to take the French league to another level, achieving unprecedented audience figures. It is not for less, since the Argentine is one of those players for whom tickets are paid.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, and as he did in Spain as a player of the FC Barcelona, keep smashing records at 34 years old. The last one was achieved last Wednesday, December 22, during the match between the Paris Saint-Germain and the Lorient (1-1). During the league clash, in which Messi played the full game, the Argentine successfully completed 11 dribbles.

Leo Messi He is one of the best dribblers in football history – if not the best. The figure before the Lorient is proof of this, but it also meant a new record of the season, since no other player in the five major leagues has equaled the Argentine’s mark this season. There is still Messi for many years.