

Jan 05, 2022 at 09:27 CET



Leo Messi is back in France after having tested negative in the PCR test that was done in Argentina. The player, who was in his country for the Christmas holidays, he tested positive and has had to stay locked up until he tested negative.

The player, accompanied by his family, left Buenos Aires yesterday for Paris to presumably rejoin the training sessions of Mauricio Pochettino’s team on Thursday.

PSG has not escaped this plague of positives. The last to fall was Donnaruma.