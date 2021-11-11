We let the lentils soak for an hour. Meanwhile, we prepare the vegetables, cutting the carrot, pepper and onion into small pieces. We put everything in a saucepan and cover with enough water to cover everything and a couple more centimeters.

Bring to a boil and add a clove of garlic and a bay leaf, and let everything cook for about 30 minutes, over low heat, adding more water if necessary. When the lentils are tender, we turn off the fire, add a few drops of Perrins sauce and we let them rest, while we make the mushrooms.

We cut the mushrooms into easy-to-eat pieces and sauté in a pan with the other clove of garlic filleted. When they are golden brown, we take them out of the pan and reserve them. We grind the lentil stew to make the puree and distribute the mushrooms in each plate in which we serve our cream.