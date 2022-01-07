Lenovo presents its new laptops with the latest from Intel at CES

The barrage of news from CES is incredible. The reality is that it is impossible for us to cover everything that happened since there is a lot of news and some of them are not of interest to our environment. However, Lenovo has presented its new family of Yoga devices and as always it does with quality and style as key elements. We are going to see the new Lenovo Yoga that they have presented.

Discover the new Lenovo Yoga presented at CES

Lenovo Yoga 9i, premiering design and a finish without corners

The Yoga 9i debuts a new design that rounds the corners to facilitate the use of the device at all times. His colors are the usual without fanfare and he now uses more recycled materials to work in favor of the environment.

An interesting detail is the speakers, signed by Bower & Wilkins. These rotate as we rotate the device. In this way, the audio accompanies us in the position in which the laptop is located. In addition, we have the guarantee of this firm, an audio specialist, to provide the highest quality.

This Lenovo integrates the latest generation Intel Core i7 1260P processor along with Intel Iris X graphics. One of the most interesting points is its OLED 4K touch screen with minimal frames. Lenovo has ensured that it is of the highest quality and is VESA DisplayHDR500 certified and 100% DCI-P3 accurate. It has Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos support. A beast that we can buy from $ 1,399 in the second quarter of the year.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 14 and 16 ″, versatility in all sizes

In Lenovo they have not forgotten to renew their Yoga 7i range with the idea of ​​offering two different sizes but the same concept in the body of the device. In addition to including the same Intel Core i7 1260P in its best configuration, Lenovo also wants to offer a 2.8K OLED touch screen. Keeping 100% compatibility with DCI-P3 and Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

This convertible computer is ideal for all those who like to enjoy series and movies as well as work. We will have it available in storm gray and stone blue from $ 899 for the 16-inch version and $ 949 for the 14-inch version.

Lenovo Yoga 6 a great eco-friendly low-end

Intuitive design, technology and fashion are changing, and in some cases starting to merge. Lenovo is ahead of the game with the new Yoga 6 convertible laptop that has been inspired by all the ways we make decisions in our daily lives that affect the environment.

We are going to list all the elements that Lenovo has taken into account. We started by choosing a 2-in-1 laptop in Dark Teal tone made from recycled materials, including a cover made from recycled aluminum. Or a fabric wrapped cover option made with 50% recycled plastics and treated with a stain resistant finish for added strength. In the power adapter has been used 30% recycled plastics. The Yoga 6 is also free of mercury, arsenic and brominated flame retardant (BFR), and is ENERGY STAR® certified and EPEAT Silver ™ certified for meeting energy and environmental standards.

Almost 25 percent of the Yoga 6’s battery cells use post-consumer plastic. Even the laptop packaging is the greenest the Yoga has ever offered when stocking up on sustainable paper packaging sourced from responsibly managed forests and FSC® certified. Also, 90% of the protective plastic inside the box is made from recycled plastic.

In addition to being more environmentally friendly, this convertible is a beast with a processor AMD Ryzen 7 5700U and AMD Radeon Graphics Integrated devices that deliver ultra-fast performance through up to 8 powerful cores, good value for money with the elegant Windows 11 user experience, and hyper-efficient battery life plus Rapid Charge Boost.

If you want to take care of the environment while you renew your laptop you can buy this Lenovo Yoga 6 from $ 749 in the second quarter of the year. A different bet from Lenovo that takes care of our planet.