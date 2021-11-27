Finely crush the cookies and mix them with the butter, previously cast, and anise. When we have a homogeneous dough, we cover with it the base of a removable mold lined with greaseproof paper. We booked.

Soak the gelatin leaves in a bowl with plenty of cold water, for five minutes. Heat the lemon juice and sugar in a saucepan. When the sugar dissolves, we remove it from the heat and add the hydrated and drained gelatin. we stir to incorporate.

Finally we add the Greek yogurt and stir again until homogenized. We transfer the mixture to a bowl so that temper faster. Meanwhile we whip the cream, which must be very cold, together with the icing sugar. Better if we use electric rods.

When the cream is whipped and the lemon mixture has tempered, we combine the two. For avoid thermal shock and gelatin lumps come out, add a couple of tablespoons of whipped cream to the bowl with the lemon juice. We remove to integrate and repeat the operation.

Next, we add the contents of the bowl with the lemon to the bowl with the whipped cream. We do it little by little, stirring well after each addition with envolvent movements to prevent the cream from losing volume.

Fill the mold with the mixture obtained and store in the fridge until it takes shape. Ideally, let the cake rest One day to another. When it is ready to serve, we unmold it and decorate to taste. We have made a whipped cream and decorated with mint leaves and lemon wedges.