During the annual summary in which we present the most relevant events for the Argentine nation in cryptocurrencies in 2021, in addition to becoming relevant the undertakings and enthusiasm of the community for providing solutions based on local problems, one of the constants was the imposition of measures of restriction to the boom that digital assets maintained.

Before the end of 2021, by government decree, cryptocurrencies were included in what is known in the country as a check tax. In addition, the Central Bank closed the year-end announcements by increasing the reserve requirement to financial entities to 100%, generating that with this measure the exchange platforms could not offer investment derivatives to their savers.

The context that was created by these conditions would eventually end up inducing the nation’s entrepreneurs to take alternatives that would allow them to continue offering quality products to their customers, far from the measures that were being taken, of course. It is then that during the month of December it became known that the Argentine cryptocurrency exchange, Lemon Cash, announced that in combination with the Lanin Pay company from El Salvador, it would seek to exempt the measure with respect to reporting the movements, possession and quantity of cryptocurrencies that Argentina’s fiscal control wanted to impose on citizens.

In an email that was sent to its users, which detailed the decision regarding the measure, Lemon Cash was in charge of informing that the transfer of custody to a foreign company was not going to have an impact on the platform. Thus dispelling the doubts that may have been generated by users who use the service every day, informing that both the cryptocurrencies available and the transactions with pesos would continue to be available on the platform.

We were able to speak in an exclusive interview for Cointelegraph with one of Lemon Cash’s Co-Founders, who told us why they made the decision to change their operations center for the benefit of users. Thus, Alan Boryszanski pointed out the following:

“Because it is a young industry, new regulations are to be expected constantly, so part of being a successful venture is having the muscle of being flexible to find the best solutions.”

This measure had been given in response to the conditions that the Argentine government was presenting since October last year, evading the obligation of information to the Federal Administration of Public Revenues (AFIP) on the possession of crypto assets by users. This could be confirmed through the twitter account of one of the founders of the project:

Details and opinions, from the hand of Alan Boryszanski

Regarding the matter, we spoke in detail with one of the Lemon Cash Co-Founders, who spoke about the new decision and how they forecast the future of the company after the implementation of the measures.

JAMartínez: During the course of 2021 we have been able to show how the Argentine government has exerted pressure in legislative matters, declaration of assets and legal anchoring to cryptoactives and derivative platforms.Do you think that this pressure will cause companies in the sector to turn to solutions outside of Argentina?

Alan Boryszanski: Whenever there are greater pressures that harm the user and the companies involved, the market will look for alternatives. In a globalized industry such as cryptocurrencies or fintech, the range of options is greater and easier to access when it comes to pivoting or operationally restructuring certain businesses to protect users.

JAMartínez: If the focus of the platform is that users do not see the benefits they have harmed thanks to you, do you think that the perception of benefit will be understood immediately?

Alan Boryszanski: For the moment, yes. They will not be directly affected by the check tax in internal cryptocurrency transfer operations and the Treasury will not be able to access to visualize the variations in cryptocurrency holdings (both nominal per asset and in valuation) after the initial purchase in Argentina or in the country of origin.

JAMartínez: The making of these decisions comes from the condition that the government has imposed on asset exchange platforms, however, do you feel that there is any harm to take into account for users?

Alan Boryszanski: Because there is no jurisprudence in this regard, the possibility that the AFIP demands minimum presumed profit if, for example, a user initially buys 1,000 dollars in bitcoins in Argentina and goes from 50k to 100k, regardless of whether the user kept the Bitcoins or you have lost money in trading operations with other assets, in the eyes of the regulatory entity an asset was bought that increased its value 100%. This would mean that 35% would have to be paid on the yield obtained in that asset, in this case, it will be the user who must demonstrate the real loss in the operations carried out in order to avoid the tax.

JAMartínez: This type of decision can scare away the entire market interested in buying cryptocurrencies locally and moving to international platforms. Do you think there will be migration of users of your platform in view of the decision?

Alan Boryszanski: There may be a small migration of users, but that will not prevent us from improving our structure and operations by virtue of improving the quality of our services.

JAMartínez: It seems that this year has been the most aggressive in terms of government impositions for the decentralized sector. Is it the first time that you have to change your business objectives in view of this type of regulation?

Alan Boryszanski: Because it is a young industry, new regulations are to be expected constantly, so part of being a successful venture is having the muscle of being flexible to find the best solutions.

JAMartínez: It was mentioned in the media that the operations carried out by the cards associated with the platform can be monitored by the Treasury. Do you think the transfers will be stopped due to this condition?

Alan Boryszanski: We have multiple alternatives, technical and financial, that put the guarantee of continuity at our disposal and that of our clients, which is why we trust that these interruptions even exist.

