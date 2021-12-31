

Dec 30, 2021 at 21:24 CET



The Leicester city confirmed this Thursday night through an official statement the suspension of the match of the Premier league that he had to face the ‘foxes’ and the Norwich city due to the lack of first team players available in the ‘canaries’.

In this way, the English league suspends its first match in 2022 due to the rebound in coronavirus cases experienced by the world of sport. The Premier League has not yet confirmed when the match will take place, initially scheduled for January 1 at 4:00 p.m.

Leicester lamented on its website the inconvenience this may cause to the fans. A new example of how the advance of the pandemic endangers the development of the English league, which does not stop postponing matches.