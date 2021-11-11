As we already told you through our social networks, at the end of last week we attended the delivery of the Leica Oskar Barnack Awards, one of the classic photography competitions on the international scene, with 41 issues behind his back and a remarkable prestige. Well, this year the winning series is from the Venezuelan Ana Maria Arevalo Gosen for a powerful project on imprisoned women in Venezuela and El Salvador.



From the series ‘Eternal Days’ © Ana María Arévalo Gosen

Its titled ‘Eternal Days‘and focuses on the heartbreaking living conditions of these women imprisoned in two Latin American countries where human rights are not respected and justice is conspicuous by its absence. The images were made from 2017 with a Leica Q and, according to the jury, they reveal “with great visual power and impact the causes and consequences of incarceration, not only for women, but also for their families and for society in Latin America“.

The winner says she doesn’t believe “that I can change the lives of these women, but at least through my work I can show that there are“. For this award, Ana María (born in Caracas in 1988 and currently residing in Bilbao), wins an award of 40 thousand euros and one Leica M series valued at ten thousand.



From the series ‘Eternal Days’ © Ana María Arévalo Gosen

Something less (Ten thousand euros) and a more modest camera (a Leica Q2) were the reward for Emile ducke who was awarded with the Leica Oskar Barnack Newcomer 2021 by ‘Kolyma: Along the Road of Bones‘. A project on the remote and frozen Siberian region of Kolyma; area reached via a road that was built by convicted prisoners in the Stalin-era labor camps, many of whom they died building it.



From the series ‘Kolyma: Along the Road of Bones’ © EmileDucke

For this reason it is known as the “Path of Bones” and around it the heritage of this dark past is still palpable. For this reason, this German documentary photographer (born in 1994 and currently residing in Moscow) not only searched for remains of the labor camps but also investigated its consequences; thus, he says that what touched him the most about his trip on the Kolyma highway “were the encounters with contemporary witnesses and survivors of that tragic past“.

The works of both can be enjoyed through the exhibition set up in Wetzlar’s Leitz Park (in the same building where the Ernst Leitz museum is located), which has its corresponding catalog and where they share the limelight with eleven other candidates that were finalists of the competition. Among them we have the Spanish Santi Palacios with ‘On The Edge‘, on the movement of refugees across the Mediterranean.



From the series ‘Kolyma: Along the Road of Bones’ © EmileDucke

Leica Hall of Fame Award

In the same award ceremony, honors were also paid to the American Ralph Gibson, who has been awarded the award Leica Hall of Fame by his life’s work, part of which a comprehensive exhibition can be enjoyed until the end of February 2022 at the Leica Gallery in Wetzlar.



© Ralph Gibson

In the choice of this photographer to be part of this Hall of Fame (along with artists such as Steve McCurry, Joel Meyerowitz or Bruce davidson) the brand has featured a body of work “individual and timeless“, e unmistakable, which he carried out during more than six decades. His career is directly linked to the German brand since, at the beginning of his career, he purchased a Leica M2 on installments, which would be the first of many and which, according to the organization, he would play “a decisive role in turning Gibson’s photographic vision into reality“.



Some of the honoree’s photographs on the Leica wall of honor

Born in Los Angeles in 1939 and a disciple of renowned artists such as Dorothea Lange and Robert Frank, “from the beginning his style was firmly defined by graphic compositions with strong black and white contrasts, which even then had a less applied than artistic effect.“In 1966, after he had auditioned for Magnum in New York, he decided not pursue a career as a commercial photographer because “he was much more interested in searching for self-determined content and discovering his own autonomous visual language“.

For all this, “his work is a perfect example of the transformation of American photography in the 1970s, pointing in a markedly more individualistic, less photojournalistic and documentary direction, resulting in photography gaining obvious recognition as an artistic medium.“.



© Ralph Gibson

Leica Q2 Reporter

To end the awards ceremony, Leica had a little surprise in store for us: the presentation of the Leica Q2 Reporter and Leica Q2 Monochrom Reporter, a special edition of the compact full-frame models (the second with a monochrome sensor) that pay tribute to photojournalism and reportage photographers. Their main characteristic is that they are made using Kevlar, the synthetic material used for bulletproof vests, which in addition to improving grip also makes it resistant to the harshest conditions.





According to the house, “Kevlar fibers are spun so tightly that it is almost impossible to separate them“and the camera body is wrapped in a armor made of Kevlar that, “Over time, exposure to natural UV rays will change the color of the fabric, until it matches the highly scratch-resistant, dark green finish of the camera body. In addition to these features, the Leica Q2 Reporter offers the same level of protection against ingress of dust and water as the standard model.“.

As usual, the camera specifications are unchanged from the base models and only a few units will be made. Specific 350 units that will be above the five thousand euros and will go on sale from December 9 of 2021.





All these acts, by the way, were held around the event called ‘Celebration of Photography‘held in Wetzlar and which we had the opportunity to attend. Thanks to that we met Leitz Park, Leica headquarters, where it is located among others its main factory, the Customer Service, the Ernst Leitz Museum and the file where the German brand keeps the designs and prototypes of all its cameras. We will talk about (and teach) all this in a future article.





