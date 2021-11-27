Lego Star Wars: Castaways is a new action and adventure title from Gameloft, it is exclusive to Apple Arcade and It is the first Lego Star Wars online social game, and its online multiplayer version can now be downloaded and enjoyed from today on the Apple gaming platform.

In this title, players will land on a hidden tropical planet, where they can fight other players, compete with starfighters, complete missions, solve puzzles or just hang out with friends in the virtual world, in the style of Animal Crossing.

The history of the planet features iconic Star Wars moments that you can play through in-game simulations, whether it’s fighting Tusken Raiders and Stormtroopers, visiting Jabba’s palace, and exploring the Death Star through recorded simulations spanning the whole galaxy. What’s more you can create and customize your character with Lego Star Wars pieces.

On the other hand, the social characteristics of Lego Star Wars Castaways they are different from what players would experience through local multiplayer. The game allows players to connect with friends around the world, through servers of up to 20 people.

The game developers have also taken steps to ensure that the social features of Lego Star Wars Castaways be safe. The team took into account Apple’s data collection terms, in addition to ensuring that the game complies with COPPA (Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act) and GDRP-K (General Data Protection Regulation) standards. of the European Union).

Thus, thinking about the safety of the smallest users, Players cannot use their real name as a username in the game or use text to interact with other players; while the title is also not compatible with voice or text chat functions, neither public nor private.