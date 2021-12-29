The special launch is coming, it’s about LEGO that in collaboration with SEGA bring us an incredible themed set of Sonic the hedgehog.

Since some leaks emerged, the companies finally decided to reveal the product officially.

So here is some great news for fans of the blue hedgehog, as its release date is nowhere near, and very soon you will be able to acquire an incredible set based on Green Hill Zone, one of the iconic levels of the franchise that could be part of your collection.

This set was revealed on the official LEGO website, where its number of pieces was confirmed, what will be its price, release date, among other details.

Well, this great set of Sonic the Hedgehog: Green Hill Zone will make all fans of the SEGA series happy.

Since it is not so small, it is about 1125 pieces that, once armed it will have 17 cm high by 36 cm wide and 6 cm deep.

This set looks quite complete, since it captures in itself all the essence of the area and the franchise, as it includes elements such as some of its classic enemies, golden rings, the emeralds of chaos and blocks with a pixelated style to recreate Green Hill.

Added to this great news, it also includes a minifigure of Sonic, one of Dr. Eggman and the Eggmobile.

So if you want to add it to your collection, take into account that it will be available in the LEGO store at as of January 1, 2022 with a cost of $ 69.99 USD, something like $ 1442 MX at the current exchange rate.

This project that the companies launched has elements full of memories, as its nostalgic trailer shows us.