One more week with a most interesting episode of Las Charlas de Applesfera. It might seem like a week with little news, but between the launch of the second beta of iOS 15.2, the review of the 14-inch MacBook Pro and the connectors and ports of the iPhone, we have a lot to talk about. A moment when reflect on the news from the Apple world with all of you.

From the courts and laws to the MacBook Pro through the connectors of the iPhone

The subject of regulations is always delicate. In the midst of a possible regulation that would force Apple to implement USB-C on the iPhone, we reflected, together with Pedro Aznar, on the risk of being fixed to a single connector. Looking back, and as an example, if this regulation had been in development five or six years ago, Micro-USB would be the connector that we would now have on our iPhone. Meanwhile, the first iPhone with a USB connector is being auctioned for 85,000 euros.

Just as delicate is that the judge in the Epic vs. Apple case forces the Cupertino company to allow apps to link to external websites for purchases and subscriptions in less than a month. An extremely short time frame and, from a technical point of view, insufficient to properly secure these mechanisms.

We have talked about all the news that we have seen arrive with the second beta of iOS 15.2 and the rest of the systems. News as interesting as the possibility of start a new communication from an email from Hide my email, thanks to the possibility of creating addresses like this in Mail. Or new features as practical as the new system to search for the presence of an external AirTag if we suspect that it might be there.

Along with other small news, such as the redesign of the Apple TV app on the iPad, a new tab for purchases, changes in the operation of the dark mode of CarPlay, Legacy Contacts and much more, this is an update to keep in mind.

We have finished talking about the MacBook Pro. After the publication of the analysis of the 14-inch MacBook Pro in Applesfera we have been able to comment, first-hand, what are these teams seen in person. Computers that show their vocation of professional teams on all fronts: a capable design, an impressive screen, endless power and a battery that lasts, lasts and lasts.

