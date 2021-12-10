Lung.mx.-Social organizations recognized those who make up the Legislative Studies Commission of the Chamber of Senators their wise decision to approve last Friday the minute that considers the establishment of 100% smoke-free and emission-free spaces throughout the country, as well as the elimination total advertising of tobacco products.

Teacher Erick antonio ochoa, director of Salud Justa, emphasized the political consistency of the legislators by not giving in to pressure from tobacco companies “It seems simple, but deciding between safeguarding people’s health against the commercial interests of tobacco is sometimes not. This happens due to the permanent pressure that the representatives and representatives of the powerful tobacco companies deploy on you in different ways to influence and defeat your decisions in favor of the citizens who elected you as their representatives.”.

This initiative was approved in the Chamber of Deputies and has already been voted in the Health and Legislative Studies Commission of the Chamber of Senators, currently it would only be necessary for it to be voted in plenary session so that after 13 years of legislative immobility in matters of control of tobacco will achieve that Mexico is a country free of tobacco smoke and emissions, as well as completely prohibit tobacco advertising.

Juan Nunez Guadarrama, coordinator of the Mexico SaludHable Coalition, asked the Senate to support the decision of the aforementioned committees in plenary session. “The approval is fully justified from a public health perspective, but it also has the support of the population, which was consulted in a recent survey, in such a way that it is politically correct”.

He recalled that in addition to benefiting this update to people who smoke or who live with those who smoke, the update of the law will greatly contribute to the reduction of smoking, as a risk factor that triggers non-communicable diseases.

