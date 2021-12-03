Legends of Tomorrow: Meet Beebo's First Concept Art

Beebo will soon star in a Christmas special, and the producer of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow shared what the first concept design of the stuffed animal that conquered the DC series was like.

One of the characters that stole the hearts of fans of the DC’s Legends of Tomorrow series is Beebo, who debuted in the third season and will shortly star in an animated special, which is why his first concept design was revealed.

Through the Legal Dispatch site, producer Marc Guggenheim shared the image of Beebo’s first design. Phil Klemmer and artist Linda Chen were in charge of creating this character.

“Equally ‘touchy’ is the fact that Beebo, which started out as a writers room joke, has found such a following and now even has its own Christmas special.”Guggenheim wrote on his website.

The last time we saw Beebo was at the end of the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover. And now he will star in a Christmas special that will be seen shortly on the CW network in the United States.

The special Beebo Saves Christmas, made with traditional animation, will feature the voices of Ben Diskin as Beebo, Kimiko Glenn as Tweebo, Yvette Nicole Brown as Turbo, Keith Ferguson as Fleabo and Ernie Hudson as Santa.

Source: Legal Dispatch

