Great news for the entire Legends of Runeterra player community is that Riot Games presents version 2.10.0 of its beloved card video game, with changes to the game and new cards to delight fans.

Something that has surprised us greatly is that, Adventures and Misadventures comes with this version, where players will be able to find 43 new collectible cards (including the champion cards of Ahri, Kennen, Rumble and Pantheon), new keywords and a lot of magic. .

Magical Misadventures arrives with version 2.21.0, which will be available on December 8, at approximately 1:00 p.m. (MX) / 2:00 p.m. (CO) / 3:00 p.m. (CL) / 4:00 p.m. (AR).

New letters

Over the past few weeks all the Magical Misadventures cards have been revealed. You can visit one of the galleries below to take a look at the entire list of new cards and start doing the math:

Keyword “Destiny” and mecha yordles

This would not be a [des]full-fledged adventure without discovering a few new things along the way! Destiny is a new keyword that will make its entry into Magical Misadventures. Destined units receive +1 | +1 when a friendly card first targets them each round.

The next major card updates will arrive with version 3.0.0 on January 5. Until then, there are some changes aimed at reducing the power of a few too strong cards in conjunction with the release of Magical Misadventures.