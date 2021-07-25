Although the vaccination campaign has allowed cinemas to resume operations in much of the world, it is clear that at the film industry it will take months, if not years, to recover from the ravages of the pandemic. It is for this reason that in recent months we have seen important movements in the sector, highlighting the purchase of MGM by Amazon. However, another that could follow a similar path is Legendary Pictures.

According to information from Variety Y Deadline, at Legendary they are seriously studying to go on sale. O well, merge with another company that allows them to have significant financial support. In fact, it was last April when Bloomberg reported that Legendary approached several financial institutions to evaluate the obtaining of stock investment. His intention would be to create a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC).

These types of entities, despite not having operational activities, are usually listed on the stock market with the aim of seeking a merger or sale in a specific sector. In Legendary’s case, it would be the film industry, of course. But nevertheless, Variety specify that the idea of ​​the producer seems to have accelerated in recent weeks. The reason is related to recent deals in the industry, such as the purchase of MGM by Amazon and the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery.

In the same way, they take into account the rumors that surround the sector. Among them is the possible sale of companies such as A24, Imagine Entertainment and Hello Sunshine. The first would be in the sights of Apple, according to the same source. So, with so many giants looking for producers that allow them expand your original content offering In its streaming video platforms, Legendary sees a unique opportunity that cannot be missed.

Is Netflix interested in buying Legendary?

At the moment, yes, no giant has raised their hand for Legendary. Netflix sounded loud in recent weeks, but the platform denied the rumors. Undoubtedly, buying from said production company would be a key move for any service, since we are talking about one of the most important film companies in the world. Its main distribution partner today is Warner Bros., with which it has joined forces in franchises such as Batman (from Christopher Nolan), Inception, Jurassic world, Godzilla, King kong Y Dune, to name just a few.