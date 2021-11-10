Almost in celebration of N7Day, the modders they have managed to rescue Pinnacle Station, the DLC of the first title that failed to make it to Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. The story behind this downloadable content is curious and it is that we could all play it in 2009 when it was released on PC, Xbox and PlayStation, but Bioware could not introduce it in the Legendary Edition because they lost the code for this content.

Pinnacle Station may not be the most important downloadable content to make it to the original Mass Effect, but it is certainly appreciated that we can enjoy this DLC again years later without any impediment. However, the Nexus Mods page has shared a few considerations and prerequisites to your installation:

It is only available for Pc .

. The mod is fully localized to work with Spanish text, but some messages will appear in English .

. Modders recommend use at least one graphics card GTX 1070 or AMD RX580 to run the mod at 1080p and 60 FPS.

What upgrades does the Pinnacle Station mod include?

The Pinnacle Station mod moves all visual enhancements and Mass Effect: Legendary Edition fixes to this DLC.

and Mass Effect: Legendary Edition fixes to this DLC. The lighting has undergone minor changes and it will be something different from the rest of the game.

and it will be something different from the rest of the game. Added a new soundtrack to accompany the levels of Pinnacle Station.

to accompany the levels of Pinnacle Station. It has been reduced the difficulty of “hunting mode” in order to make it more accessible.





How to install the mod?

The installation from Pinnacle Station mod is tremendously simple and it won’t take us more than a few minutes. Everything is available for free on the nexus Mods website thanks to the ME3TWEAKS development team.

The first thing we have to do is install installation manager of ME3TWEAKS mods: ME3Tweaks Mod Manager. It is advisable to carry out a backup of the game files by accessing the “Backup” option of the menu of the program. We will download the Pinnacle Station mod from manual way. Once we have the mod downloaded, we will access ME3Tweaks Mod Manager, we will press import mod and we will apply the mod in the library.

After all these are done, the ME3Tweaks Mod Manager program will take care of the installation automatically. Once complete, in the Map of Galaxies From the game a tracker will appear that will take us to the Pinnacle Station and where we can access all the lost content of this DLC.

To make your uninstallIn the event that we do not want to access this content, we will have to bear in mind that all the games saved with a file located in Pinnacle Station will make the rest of the game crash if the mod is not installed. Therefore, it is recommended save game outside Pinnacle Station and once this is done, uninstall the mod in the ME3Tweaks Mod Manager installation manager.