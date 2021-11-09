There is no doubt that Mass Effect: Legendary Edition It’s the ultimate way to experience Shepard’s space voyage, as the BioWare remaster features improved graphics, redesigned scenarios, reduced load times, and of course all the bonus content from all three games. Well, almost everything. And it is that one of the DLCs of the first Mass Effect was impossible to include. Now him Lost DLC Pinnacle Station comes to Mass Effect: Legendary Edition with a mod allowing us to dive into this action-packed episode like we’ve never been able to do before. And, of course, as we can never do in the Legendary Edition.

Before the release of the remaster, BioWare counted than the original Pinnacle Station code was lost and that the backup was corrupted, so including this DLC to the Legendary Edition would delay its release several months to be able to do it from scratch. Several months later, and thanks to Mgamerz, Pinnacle Station is back in the definitive edition of Mass Effect in full and with improvements that correct some bugs present in the original version of the DLC. Is according Explain In an extensive blog detailing the creation process, the initial idea was simply to recreate Shepard’s apartment at Pinnacle Station, but it eventually evolved in such a way that it became complete from start to finish.

All the details hidden in the new poster of the next Mass Effect

A major development challenge that has paid off and that will allow us to enjoy, now yes, of all existing DLCs in the original Mass Effect trilogy. Of course, as you probably already know, you can only do it if you have the PC version of the BioWare video game. Remember that Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is also available now on Xbox and that, despite the absence of Pinnacle Station, it is everything that fans of the Shepard saga could have asked of this remastering.