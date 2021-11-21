The next Disney movie, Encanto, inspired by Colombia, has released a second trailer. In addition, one of its protagonists advanced details related to the project.

“Colombia, dear land ”will be the phrase that comes out of the hearts of more than one in the next few days, when it opens Charm, the great bet of Disney. Among all the countries of the world, the studio chose to be inspired by this for its production, placing the Madrigal family as the great protagonist. One of its main actresses, Maria Cecilia Botero, spoke of the film.

She is the one who will play the grandmother, one of the most important characters. However, to the surprise of many, the Colombian actress revealed that she never thought of reaching this place.

“It’s very strange, I felt very strange. Unlike many people, I never projected myself like that, I never dreamed of being a Hollywood star. In fact, when I saw the Oscars and saw the actors on the red carpet with all the flashes, it made me laugh, it seemed funny to me. When I was there I had the feeling of “What am I doing here?” and suddenly “I’m here, how cool to be in this place representing something so ours.” The whole world is going to know about our country through this film, everything that is ours is in that film. I was very proud and put my chest out. I am very shy about all those things, speaking in English, doing interviews in that language was very complicated, but I did it with all the love”, He mentioned.

“Everything really worked out for the help of the directors. The directors are wonderful because I worked from Colombia without seeing anything because I came to see the image of the grandmother almost at the end, at first I did not know what it looked like nor did I know the whole story. They accompanied me, guided me and helped make the result so beautiful”, He concluded.

Encanto will be available in theaters starting next Wednesday, November 24. In addition, information regarding its launch is expected in Disney +.

Source: Shock