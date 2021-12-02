The historical shooter World of tanks has announced its collaboration with Arnold schwarzenegger, and he’s done it with a festive trailer just in time for the holiday season. World of Tanks has already partnered with big names and brands, like GI Joe, but the trailer heralds an especially magical collaboration with Schwarzenegger for Holiday Ops 2022.

World of tanks It has earned a reputation for being one of the most faithful battle simulators ever, thanks in part to its attention to detail when it comes to vehicles. The game offers a wide and growing list of tanks and more, spanning from WWII to the mid-20th century. The title’s variety of game modes means that players not only have to master their favorite war machines, but also apply strategy and skill to conquer their enemies. Despite focusing on realism and immersion, World of Tanks partnered with Hot Wheels last year, adding some light-hearted fun for gamers.

Fans of World of tanks You can expect similar fun as part of the Holiday Ops 2022 event, which this year will star Arnold schwarzenegger. A new World of Tanks video has confirmed the star’s appearance in the game with a live-action trailer reminiscent of classic Christmas movies, with Schwarzenegger arriving by helicopter to make little Johnny’s Christmas wish come true. Although all details of the collaboration remain under wraps, Schwarzenegger shared his enthusiasm for the project and his own personal passion for tanks in a press release, stating:

“Working with the Wargaming team on this special event has been a great experience and I know it is something that players will be excited about.“, it states Arnold. “I have a long history with tanks, as I own the M-47 Patton that I drove in the Austrian Army when I was 18 years old, so I know the thrill of commanding these beasts of steel! After years of my Reddit friends asking me about World of tanksI’m glad that we can finally offer fans the collaboration they want. Holiday Ops is coming up, so put down your Christmas cookies and get ready to come with me if you want to spread the holiday cheer this year.“.

The trailer for the next stellar collaboration of World of tanks is bursting with festive cheer, and even offers a glimpse of what appears to be Schwarzenegger in the game. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a bit longer to find out all the details of the Holiday Ops 2022 event and what this year’s celebrations will bring to the game. Like last year, the Holiday Ops event is expected to run throughout the season through the New Year, and players will be able to decorate a town in the game, likely one similar to the one seen in the trailer. In-game rewards will be available as part of the event, with more details to come.

With December already underway, you probably won’t have to wait too long for the event World of tanks – Holiday Ops 2022. The free-to-play game is expected to introduce the new content in the coming days, helping players get into the holiday season as soon as possible. Getting over last year’s fan-favorite event can seem difficult, with Chuck Norris joining World of Tanks for the celebration. However, if the new Schwarzenegger trailer is of any use, it looks like this year could be even more magical. World of Tanks fans can stay tuned to Wargaming’s social channels for more information on Holiday Ops 2022, and enjoy an exclusive Screen Rant interview with Arnold schwarzenegger to be published soon.