Legacy of Thieves Collection would not include multiplayer

A few months ago it was announced Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection, a collection that will include both Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End as its expansion, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, remastered for PlayStation 5 and PC. We know that it will be available in early 2022, and a recent ESRB classification suggests that neither of these two games will debut with its section multiplayer.

Within this classification, the ESRB mentions that the title will not have ‘Interactive Elements’, that is, interactivity with other players through online modes. In this way, it is implied that these future remasters will only arrive with their single-player mode.

We still don’t know exactly why Sony I would decide to relaunch these games without the section multiplayer, so that VGC was given the task of asking them, but at the time of writing they have not yet issued an official response.

Editor’s note: It is usually common for this type of relaunch to arrive without its multiplayer section. For example, it also recently happened with Mass Effect 3 in its Legendary Edition, so it should not surprise us if neither of these two Uncharted debuts without this element.

Via: The Game Post