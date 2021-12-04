Legacy of Thieves Collection will not have online

Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection will be available for PS5 and PC at the beginning of the following year, and although we do not have an exact release date yet, today it has been confirmed that this remastered collection will debut without one of its most important elements.

It happens that today the game page was activated in Steam, and it was thanks to this that we learned about the absence of multiplayer in these games. This was something that had previously been hinted at, but has now been officially confirmed.

“In an experience offered by award-winning Naughty Dog studio, the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes two critically acclaimed single-player adventures from Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.”

Although the description as such does not mention the absence of multiplayer, it is easy to assume that due to this description we will not have this section, so we will only stay with the single player campaigns.

Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection will arrive first to PS5 and shortly after to Pc at the beginning of 2022.

Editor’s note: It is definitely disappointing to know that this collection will debut without the multiplayer section, but it is not something that should surprise us too much. This is something that almost always happens with re-releases, and recently it happened with Mass Effect 3 in its version of the Legendary Edition. We will have to settle for enjoying only single-player campaigns.

Via: ComicBook