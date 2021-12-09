If yesterday we knew the release date of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection For PS5, today we have been able to know that it will be next January 21, 2022 when the pre-download of the collection that brings together remastered games Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and The Lost Legacy for the new generation of Sony can begin. Likewise, it has been learned that the collection will occupy up to 89,911 GB on PS5 without updates, so it is possible that the title will weigh more if it has some day one patch.

The space required is not entirely surprising considering that Uncharted 4 required up to 63GB on PS4 while Uncharted: The Lost Legacy required up to 45GB of free storage space. However, it is worth mentioning that Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection does not have the multiplayer modes of the titles and that PS5 is capable of compressing games into a smaller size, something that seems to have not been fully taken into account and that will do to more than one player stop to make room in your console of less than 1TB.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection It will be released physically and digitally for PS5 for € 49.99. The games will count different graphics modes, almost instantaneous loading times and Spatial 3D Audio to know where the shots are coming from and fully introduce you to the environment of the game locations. Likewise, the haptic feedback The DualSense wireless controller and its adaptive triggers will allow you to feel the driving of the SUVs in your hands or to deliver a punch and then swing with a rope to safety.

In an unknown way, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and The Lost Legacy have disappeared from the PlayStation Store.