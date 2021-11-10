Legacy of Thieves Collection has already been classified

During the PlayStation Showcase from several months ago, Sony announced that Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, as well as its expansion standalone, The Lost Legacy, will be making their debut for PlayStation 5 and PC early next year in a bundle known as Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. We do not know the exact day this collection will arrive in our hands, but a recent clue suggests that it could be much earlier than thought.

Well these games were already ranked by the Australian Government, which historically means that it shouldn’t be too long before launch. Considering that the movie of Uncharted will premiere on February 18, 2022, it’s easy to assume that this collection could debut shortly before or after.

Sony mentioned that users of PS5 They will be the first to enjoy both games, and later they will also be released on PC. It is also possible that they can leave in January, this because Horizon Forbbiden West it’s slated to debut in February, and Sony sure won’t want to bundle the two releases.

Editor’s note: Despite having played Uncharted 4 and its standalone expansion a lot of times, the truth is that I am excited to return to this adventure on PlayStation 5. In and of themselves these were games that looked incredibly good on the last generation of consoles, as well I don’t even want to imagine what they will look like now.

Via: Australian classification