The good of Nathan Drake has offered us a great variety of adventures and the last time we got to see him was during the fourth installment. However, Naughty Dog had one more ace up its sleeve, with the unexpected pairing of Nadine Ross and Chloe Frazer.

Announced a few months ago, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection promised its arrival on PS5 and PC in early 2022. We already have a date for its arrival on Sony’s next-generation console and It will be next January 28. Of course, for now we are awaiting the launch on Steam and Epic Games Store, a date that Sony will announce in the future along with the requirements.

On the other hand, the Japanese company has taken the opportunity to detail the classic display modes that titles have which are remastered. Here you have each of them:

Loyalty mode: native 4K resolution and 30FPS.

native 4K resolution and 30FPS. Performance mode: 60FPS (resolution not specified).

60FPS (resolution not specified). Performance Mode +: 1080p and 120FPS resolution (120Hz compatible display required).

Among the improvements we find the 3D Audio of PS5, which will allow us to know where the shots are coming from and to be able to fully immerse ourselves in the environment. Loading times will be instantaneous and the haptic feedback and the adaptive triggers of the DualSense will allow us to feel movements like a punch or the classic swing with the hook.

As you know, with the exception of Horizon Forbidden West, Sony has implemented a policy of payment of 10 euros to have a copy of their games on PS5. In the case of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection it will be the same, starting at a price of 49.99 euros both in physical and digital format if we want to buy it separately.





If we have bought Uncharted 4 or Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (both physical and digital), we can get the PS5 pack for 10 euros more. This update will be available from the same day of launch in January.

Those who have copies of the PS4 game discs will need to insert them into the PS5 each time they want to download or play the digital versions. In the event that we have a digital PS5 and we have a physical copy on PS4, We will not be eligible for the PS5 version with the price of 10 euros.

Those who own Uncharted 4 through PlayStation Plus will not be able to participate in this update. Finally, the multiplayer modes of the two games are left out out of the equation with this remaster.