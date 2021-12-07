Sony has released the second trailer for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which remasters Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy for PS5 and PC. The company has announced that the title will be available for PS5 on January 28, while PC gamers will have to wait an additional time yet to be determined.

Graphic modes in Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Fidelity mode : For gamers who use a 4K screen and want ultra-sharp resolution above all else. Native 4K resolution will imply a 30fps frame rate target.

: For gamers who use a 4K screen and want ultra-sharp resolution above all else. Native 4K resolution will imply a 30fps frame rate target. Performance mode : Same high frame rate PS4 patch, looking for a 60fps lens.

: Same high frame rate PS4 patch, looking for a 60fps lens. Performance mode +: For the smoothest possible experience, this new mode looks for a speed of 120 fps at 1080p resolution.

<br>

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection It will be released physically and digitally for PS5 for € 49.99. Players who own either of the two original games have the option to pay € 10 to get the digital version of the update from January 28, 2022. This option is not available to PlayStation Plus members who got the game thanks upon subscription. Among other data, it should be noted that on its arrival on PS5 and PC, Uncharted will not have multiplayer mode.

Among the rest of the features of the collection stands out almost instantaneous loading times or Spatial 3D Audio to know where the shots are coming from and fully introduce you to the environment of the game locations. Likewise, the haptic feedback The DualSense wireless controller and its adaptive triggers will allow you to feel the driving of the SUVs in your hands or to deliver a punch and then swing with a rope to safety.