If only a few days ago Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves was getting its age rating for PS5 and PC while the release date might be leaked, the game has now appeared in Steam, the platform on which it will be sold for computers. Games created by Naughty Dog and adapted for PC by Iron Galaxy Studios keep the year 2022 as their official release date, while the minimum requirements and we recommend remain unrevealed.

It should be remembered that Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves will arrive first on PS5 and later to PC, but it is evident that the last days are being moved around the title, which could mean that news will be offered soon. After being shown only in its ad trailer, The Game Awards 2021 aims to be the perfect date to reveal a new trailer with a final release date.

The remastering of the last two Uncharted has not specified its news on PS5 and PC, expecting particular graphic modes given the power of the console and some computers. At the moment, it is only known that Iron Galaxy is working on the development of the PC version, which will arrive shortly after the PS5 version.

<br>

Know more: The arrival of Uncharted 4 to PS5 and PC would mean the elimination of important content from the game



Uncharted returns on PS5… and PC

While Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End narrates Nathan Drake’s Last Adventure, who goes in search of Captain Avery’s lost treasure, thus embarking on a dangerous journey to faraway places through the jungles of Madagascar to the lost pirate colony, Libertalia; Uncharted: The Lost Legacy turn the spotlight to Chloe Frazer as she transitions from friend to heroine through a series of incredible feats. Enlisting the help of the famous mercenary Nadine Ross, Chloe sets sail for the Western Ghats of India to locate the legendary golden fang of Ganesh.