After ten races of the 2021 season, McLaren and Ferrari have stood out as the only contenders for third place in the constructors’ championship. But in Maranello they don’t want to lose sight of the real goal.

Throughout the season we have spoken on many occasions about the strategic difficulty of this campaign, since the arrival of the new technical regulation in 2022 forces teams to allocate a large amount of resources to the conception of the new car.

For some teams, 2022 takes on even more importance, as it represents the opportunity to advance on the grid. It is the case of Ferrari, which after a disastrous 2020 must find himself on the road to victory and the good feelings of this year should not take him away from the real goal of a team with so much history.

“We are all clear that 2022 will be a great opportunity”

He thinks so too Charles Leclerc, that despite the two poles from Monaco and Baku and having fought for the victory at Silverstone, it is clear that Ferrari must bet everything on next season.

“If I had the contract in front of me telling me that we sacrifice 2021 for a competitive 2022, I would be happy to sign it, but no one has this guarantee, unfortunately, ”says the Monegasque pilot.

“I am pushing the team to focus more on 2022 and I think we are all clear on that. 2022 will be a great opportunity for everyone. These new cars are going to stay for many years after that », he emphasizes.

Silverstone, an anecdote

For all these reasons, Silverstone’s extraordinary performance invites Leclerc to remain optimistic, but without losing sight of the fact that third place in this year’s championship is nothing more than a consolation prize.

“This year, ok, we continue to fight with McLaren for third place in the constructors, but in the end we know that our goal is to fight for the first position as soon as possible. And this will be from 2022, not this year, “insists Leclerc. “So I will be delighted to give up third place in the constructors in 2021 to fight for first in 2022.”

The duel between McLaren and Ferrari has been very interesting this year.

“Yes, Silverstone was amazing, but we shouldn’t get carried away. Although we had a very good day, we did not forget what happened at Paul Ricard. We are still investigating it, we are still trying to understand 100% of that issue and when we do, we will be a much stronger team, ”hopes the Monegasque.

“Whenever we reach our best, we can fight for great things. It felt good to be fighting for the lead again, I am very happy with what we have shown. We did not think we had a car to fight, especially with the problems we had in the first relay with the engine cuts, which lasted a bit during the race, “says the Ferrari driver

McLaren, a toothache

After the dispute of 10 Grand Prix, Mclaren it holds the third position in the constructors’ championship with 163 points, 15 more than Ferrari. The British team has managed to assimilate well the change to the Mercedes engine and the German engine has become one of their best assets in racing.

Carlos Sainz he knows this well, because on several occasions he has not been able to transform his best race pace into an overtaking of the orange cars of his old team.

“Unfortunately, it has happened to me a couple of times that I have stayed behind a McLaren and I am not able to pass it,” laments the Spanish driver. «It is not news, they have a very high top speed and power at the exit of the curves. It is probably one of the most difficult cars to pass.

At Silverstone it happened again and a slow pit stop generated even more frustration for Carlos Sainz. «We managed to pass Ricciardo with a very strong pace during the cleanest laps, but unfortunately after the slow pit stop I stayed behind him again.

«With the hard tire it was even more difficult, because I felt that the tire could not take the load of the dirty air at high speed and I was understeering much more, I could not keep up with it at high speed ”, concluded the Spanish rider.

With just over half a season to go, the dispute between the two most successful teams in Formula 1 history promises to continue to provide us with great moments on the track.