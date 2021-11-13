The 2022 season will be crucial for Scuderia Ferrari, who have not won for too long and with the change in regulation will have no excuses to return to the top positions.

The Formula 1 it has seen Ferrari win and lose countless times, as it is not for nothing that it is the longest-running and most successful team in the category. The periods in which the Italian squad suffered a title drought are also legendary, but that does not mean that the pressure and demand continue to be maximum.

So when Formula 1 welcomes the new technical regulations in 2022, Ferrari he will have no excuses and must show that he is capable of breaking the 14-year negative streak without winning a world title.

“It is clear that progress has been made from an engine point of view”

It is not surprising that, like the rest of the teams, Ferrari has long focused its efforts on next season’s car, which will be completely different from the current one. AND Charles LeclercLike Carlos Sainz, he has already tested it in the simulator, acknowledging that he feels very confident about the way the organization is working.

“It is very difficult to say what impresses me about the 2022 car,” says the Monegasque when asked what he is most attracted to about the new car. «It will be a year very different from the previous ones. But I can say that what is impressing me is the work the team is doing. We are improving the way we have worked in the last two years, improving as a team ».

«We have no references with others. The cars are too different from what we have seen in recent years. There is nothing I can compare myself to. But I’m impressed with the way the team is working for next year »he says optimistically.

Progress in 2021

But before the new stage arrives, the current one must be finished. And in it Ferrari has shown to have progressed. «From the beginning of the year it was clear to Ferrari that winning races would be difficult. We had good surprises like Monaco and Baku, we showed that we are working in the right direction and we have made good steps forward, ”says Leclerc.

“Right now, we are in third place in the constructors’ championship and that’s the goal we set for ourselves at the beginning of the season. I think things worked out well, “he reiterates.

Leclerc believes that one of the most relevant advances has been the engine, which since the Russian Grand Prix has allowed Ferrari to consistently rise above McLaren.

«It is clear that progress has been made from an engine point of view. We saw it with me in Russia and with Carlos in Turkey. It’s a step forward that helps us chase third place in the constructors’ championship. That was the biggest advance, the most visible. But behind the scenes we try to optimize the car, do it better and better every weekend and that is why we are improving race after race, “explains the Monegasque.

Another key is the good understanding between Sainz and Leclerc, both always working for the benefit of the team and putting aside personal aspirations. Carlos and I are a good team. We are competitive, we push each other race after race. We learn from each other and this is also good for the team, it can progress. I think Ferrari is happy with us and we are happy to be teammates now and in the future. “, concludes.