Dec 08, 2021 at 07:43 CET

David Villafranca (EFE)

Defensive strength and a Russell westbrook explosive in the third quarter allowed Los angeles lakers prevail this Tuesday clearly against their great rivals, the Boston Celtics (117-102).

Lebron James was the leading scorer for the Lakers (30 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists) but westbrook (24 points and 11 assists) was the key man Los Angeles as their 15 points in the third set dynamited what until then was a very close match.

Anthony Davis (17 points and 16 rebounds) also stood out in some Lakers (13-12) who enjoyed great aim (51.6% in basket shots).

On the part of the Celtics (13-12), Jayson Tatum (34 points and 8 rebounds) was too lonely and Dennis Schroder did not shine in the confrontation against his former team (10 points and 5 assists).

The dominican Al Horford had 7 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists in 30 minutes with the Celtics while the Spanish Juancho Hernangómez had 3 rebounds and an assist in 5 minutes.

The game with the most legendary rivalry in the NBA (17 championships each team and historical duels such as those of Larry Bird and Magic Johnson) arrived this time with the two franchises in low hours, far from prestigious positions and still trying to find his groove this season.

The night left a note for the pink chronicle with the front row presence of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who received a standing ovation when they appeared on the stadium screen.

Tatum vontra Lebron

Like a real hurricane ready to wipe out the Lakers, Jayson tatum embroidered a spectacular start with 14 points in less than four minutes including four triples, a counter mate and a perfect 5 for 5 shooting (8-14 with 8.11 on the clock).

The Lakers defense, perhaps the biggest flaw of the purple and gold this season, managed to contain Tatum, but that left the open path to Robert Williams III, who achieved two more baskets in a row, including one with a splendid mate.

In any case, the locals recovered their nerve, pressed on defense to run to the counterattack and benefited from the inspiration from LeBron James – fantastic in the first quarter with 16 points– to narrow the gap (31-33).

After the bad start of an unfortunate Anthony Davis and a Russell Westbrook past revolutions, Carmelo Anthony emerged with great force from the bench and led the Lakers to take over against inconsistent Celtics (47-44 with 6.11 left by halftime).

Tatum was once again a toothache for the Lakers, but the Angelenos went to the locker room with an advantage relying on his 55.6% shooting success and only hampered by his 10 turnovers (60-55).

Win from defense

Those of Boston came back half asleep at the restart and with very few ideas in attack, something that the Lakers took advantage of to open a small gap (66-57 with 8.34 on the clock)

It was not only demerit of the Celtics, since the Lakers closed their defense with seriousness and determination and thus they could run to the counterattack very easily (75-62 in the absence of 6.11)

Life smiled at the Lakers in the third quarter, with a Westbrook finally dominant (15 points in that set) and that raised the local public first with a triple and then with a great mate (70-89, maximum difference with 2.04 to be disputed).

The Celtics had many duties and things to solve in the fourth quarter (75-91) and Tatum got down to work with 9 points early to give their people some hope (86-101 with 8.20 to go).

The Lakers were carried away by inertia and confidence, but the return to the court of James and Westbrook reactivated them to close the victory without excessive trouble.