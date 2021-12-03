Dec 03, 2021 at 04:55 CET

EFE / Los Angeles

The NBA announced Thursday that LeBron James has left the coronavirus protocol after confirming that it was a false positive. The Lakers star entered the NBA’s coronavirus protocol on Tuesday and was low in the duel that day in which the purple and gold defeated the Sacramento Kings (92-117).

Most likely then, James would miss several games until he met the requirements to return to the court, but the NBA today authorized his immediate return to the competition after certifying that his positive for coronavirus was not such. The NBA explained in a statement that the player has tested negative in two tests carried out 24 hours apart. “James was initially placed on the protocol after a series of tests that yielded conflicting results, including an initial positive test that was collected on November 29. Additional tests confirmed that he has not tested positive.“, detailed the league.

The ESPN network went beyond the official explanations of the NBA and assured that James has tested negative in eight different coronavirus tests since he returned to Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon. James, who will turn 37 on December 30, confirmed in late September that he had been vaccinated against the coronavirus. This is great news for the Lakers, who will thus have their top figure to face their neighbors and rivals the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.

This brief step by LeBron through the coronavirus protocol is one more stage of the turbulent start of the season that ‘King James’ is having. On the sidelines of the game he did not play on Tuesday, James has missed ten more games due to various physical problems and was suspended for an off-court game after being sent off for hitting the Detroit Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart in the face. In the eleven games he has played so far he has achieved 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists on average per game.

The Lakers have not started the course on the right foot and right now they are sixth in the Western Conference (12-11). The Angelina franchise bet for the 2021-2022 season on a risky and very veteran project that has united LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony in the same squad.