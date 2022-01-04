Rev Rucifer is a 37-year-old woman who is in search of her own personal empire with the help of digital platforms and the sale of erotic experiences; thus, He decided to leave the advertising agency where he worked and venture into the creative world of OnlyFans.

And it is that she knows everything that is needed to build a brand, well has a master’s degree in creative brand management and more than a decade of marketing experience.

“I worked in advertising and marketing for about 10 years, I have a master’s degree, but it sucked my soul. “I started thinking about what else is out there. I decided to explore more enjoyable activities. I have always been interested in sex and pleasure, so I started to involve my Reiki practice, to see if I could bring it all together ”. “I started workshops and classes and worked in a sex club. I got in and thought about what my brand would be. I started with OnlyFans about two years ago ”, Rev told The Sun newspaper.

One of his goals was to unite reiki (Japanese energy-based pseudo therapy), with his OnlyFans page and his new consulting firm, since all of these must serve the same purpose: “exploit pleasant activities” and make a good business out of them.

This is how the native of Brooklyn, New York, even adapted to the virtual world and, as a result of the pandemic and sanitary restrictions, brought her ingenuity to a new sector of the market, through internet sex parties.

“I didn’t know you could take a lot of pleasure in a Zoom call. We make sure people feel safe. We have artists and a workshop ”. “People can learn to pose and take sexy photos and we have a sexy story hour… So we have free play.

“We had to think about security and consent, so we had a system of red, yellow and green. There might be people who wanted to chat, get involved, onlookers, so their color reflected that, you could change your color as you wanted during the night ”, explains the entrepreneur.

According to Rev Rucifer, each party had between 40 and 60 people and lasted from 8:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. or 2:00 a.m.

“For me it was very important that it be a safe space. There were so many hot scenes going on, we organized it like a real party, with many different rooms. There were different wishes ”.

In fact, the young woman managed to break her own financial barriers with her OnlyFans account, with which she helped pay her student loan and other debts that already exceeded $ 90,000 and, although at first she was reluctant to join the site, soon found it to be more profitable than his previous job.

“I was struggling to pay the rent and buy groceries. I started with OnlyFans in June 2020 and I couldn’t have made it through the year without the money I made on the platform. “

For Rev, his work is very rewarding.

“I help people remove shame and invite more pleasure. What I do helps people trust their own bodies and desires. I have seen massive changes in the people I have helped. “I do private sessions, workshops, classes. I can support myself and support my passions. It is much more fun than having to go to a corporate office, “says the publicist.

Getting rid of the social taboos that surround sexual and erotic topics is a task that Rev considers titanic, but that transforms lives.

“It’s still sex work and people don’t understand. My mother still doesn’t understand… still, I love my job, it’s the best job I’ve ever had ”.

Now read:

The fine line between love and obsession: 1 in 10 stalks their partner on social media

It’s today, it’s today! These are some of the magical moments that “Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts” left us

Tiktoker blackmails and humiliates the waiter during a live show; “They go to the jugular” in networks and returns to apologize

He insults his boss, threatens his colleague … and wins a lawsuit for wrongful termination!