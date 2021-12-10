Being able to open your own medical office is the dream of all health professionals. Although most of the times it is necessary to wait years and even decades after graduating from university. Aspects such as the lack of money to rent a place and the ignorance of the legal part complicate it. On previous occasions we have told you about coworking But now we have a new option for you and it’s Lease For U.

It is a Mexican company founded in 2014 and which was born with the premise of supporting and giving viable options to young doctors at the beginning of their professional life so that they can undertake and practice their profession from their own office through the pure leasing of assets.

For doctors, movable property is essential to practice their profession. The problem is that for a recent graduate, joining his team can be time consuming and complicated. For this reason, Lease For U’s leasing proposal aims to help more doctors in the country take the initiative to undertake and provide their services in a timely manner.

“Lease For U seeks to help with financial solutions such as leasing to both doctors and clinics, hospitals and companies dedicated to the health sector to acquire assets that allow them to provide a service, develop, manufacture and / or sell a product,” said Ariel Fainsod , Founder and CEO of Lease For U.

In the medical industry, research advances day by day in an accelerated way. That is why it is necessary to stay at the forefront with the latest medical equipment technology in order to offer the best quality of service. While the lease is a financial instrument that allows generating a positive impact on the productivity, liquidity and financial strength of the tenants.

Currently, Lease For U has a distribution network of more than 40 vendors to cover operations throughout the country and operate efficiently from a central office in Mexico City. This makes it easier to reach a greater number of health professionals who require assets to undertake.

Why rent instead of asking for a loan from the bank?

Leasing is a flexible financial instrument with multiple financial and tax operational advantages that companies and individuals with business activity can use for their growth. In the first instance, the conditions are more flexible, the procedures simpler and quicker.

“Companies acquire the goods they require (such as working capital) from the beginning of the contract with a minimum initial payment. Which means that the company is not undercapitalized even paying for the asset as it uses it and generates positive cash flow. In the end you have the options to renew the contract, renew the equipment, acquire it or simply lease new ”.

Currently Lease For U has a portfolio of more than 800 clients and recently the placement of stock certificates for an amount of 250 million pesos over five years in the Institutional Stock Exchange (BIVA), the Mexican stock market, trading under the key LEAFUCB 21 and is part of a debt program for up to 2 billion pesos.

The CEO of Lease For U concludes that this issue seeks to reach more clients: doctors and health professionals to continue innovating in terms of technology, processes, and risk management. If you want more information you can check this link.