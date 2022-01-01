In the most recent edition of the Oxford Dictionary he added 26 Korean words, such as k-drama (television series in Korean language and produced in South Korea) and Hallyu (“Korean wave”), all this represents the increase of interest in Korea. of the South and its culture.

Just last year, the Korean language became the second fastest growing language on the Duolingo app, as well as being the seventh most popular worldwide. In the case of Mexico, it was positioned as the language with the highest growth, a phenomenon highly related to the pop products that come from there.

In the United States the effect was not very different, Duolingo registered a significant upturn in the number of users who joined in learning Korean in recent months, related to the success and fury for “The Squid Game”, it is very premature to release conclusions, its growth is evident.