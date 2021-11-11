This ability to see ourselves allows us to analyze our history. We see how when we were little we took risks, we played, we imagined, we learned a lot even with blows and blows. As adults we avoid failure, extreme frustrating effort and aggression in life to avoid trauma.

Questions about why children learn more than adults are issues that drive not only pedagogy but also today to Andragogy. At the beginning of the 20th century, Binet (1903) and Yoakum (1925) carried out research on the introspection capacity of infants.

Binet focused on how her daughter solved a problem. He questioned why he acted like this and how he had come to that conclusion. Yoakum for his part began to question the children he taught: What do you do when you study? His educational experience led him to find that they were aware of basic learning activities. Already as adolescents the habits and strategies to acquire knowledge were more complete.

The essential thing in learning is, on the one hand, to become aware of my strengths and weaknesses to acquire knowledge, be they concepts, skills or values. On the other hand, be aware of the process or task to be carried out from start to finish. Being able to understand a life situation as subjects allows us to develop the processes of planning, monitoring and reviewing what we do to be more efficient in our behaviors.

This process of seeing oneself leads to learning how we learn, it leads to meta learning. But this knowing how I know, learning how I learn, what is it for?

As adults we already have a series of strategies that are acquired throughout life. However, these tools are not the only ones to solve the problems. If you want to solve the new situations, using the old answers, options are limited.

Complex circumstances such as health crises, the economy, interpersonal relationships, among others, must be faced with the mind of search and innovation as a child. Today people must use and create new strategies based on experience to adapt, renew, innovate and transform.

The essence of this evolution is like the learning of the child willing to play, try, make mistakes, get frustrated and, nevertheless, return to the task. In this it does help a lot to create meta-worlds, simulations, stories, fables, scenarios that with data and trends allow us to get closer to a resolution that is not only logical but intuitive. This applies to life. It is key to be willing to repeat the task in the metaworld and the simulations until you win.