What do we have to look for when buying denim?

The best jeans in the world are the ones you feel most comfortable with because that translates into self-confidence = to look good. As a first tip, we would tell you that it is key to know your body so that you are clear about what best suits you and what suits you.

The second important tip that we give you is that you have an established budget based on the principle of quality over quantity. Better look for some $ 200 organic cotton and Japanese selvedge denim jeans that will last you 15 years vs. a pair of $ 80 jeans with 30% stretch that will look like pajamas at the end of a day of wear. In addition to that, if you care about the origin and how the things you consume were made, you will like to know that you are investing in a pair of jeans that was manufactured in an ecologically and socially fair way vs. jeans made by minors in terrible working conditions.

What type of denim do you consider the most suitable for day to day?

Those of us who live in CDMX are fortunate to have the best climate. Neither too cold nor too hot. This allows us to wear jeans of different weights (denim thickness) throughout the year. So having so many options I think the most important thing to decide is to feel how comfortable you feel in them. For me the perfect weight of everyday jeans is between 12-14 oz.

What is the importance of weight and why consider it when buying jeans?

The weight of the denim from which all the jeans in the world are made is divided into light (light weight), medium (middle weight) and heavy (heavy weights) and that is determined by the weight of a square yard of the denim with the were made. The less weight, the lighter and more comfortable for hot climates.

Consider the climate of the place where you live and the type of use you plan to give the jeans (rough use, for work, casual use, etc.)

What do you recommend as baby steps for people who want to enter the universe of denim? What brand of jeans from Casa Denim do you recommend for them?

Our recommendation would be that you look for a selvedge denim jeans of a medium-light weight between 12 and 14 ounces and that you take as a challenge to see what happens to your jeans if you wear them for 6 months without stopping (or as often as possible) and WITHOUT washing them. Take a photo from day 1 and one from day 180 and you will see the difference. After that, you are sure to be a fan of denim and the denim universe.

I would definitely go for Night Shade Stretch Selvedge from Naked and Famous Denim (Canada). It’s 12.5 oz denim with a bit of stretch and a navy blue hue that has incredible fade potential.

Any tip to take care of your jeans and to make them stay perfect for longer?

The golden rule in caring for your jeans is … never (or almost never) wash your jeans. With each wash the fabric wears out, the tone becomes more uniform and loses contrasts. It is always a good idea to put them in the freezer if you have an odor problem or want to refresh them but otherwise wash them a maximum of 2 times a year. Turn your jeans inside out, put them in a tub of room temperature water with biodegradable soap and let them soak for a while. Take them out, rinse and dry them in the sun.