Peruvian food has a great variety of options that it offers to all those who want to know the history of our country through its dishes, both sweet and savory. Among its traditional proposals are the limeña sigh, picarones, rice pudding and purple mazamorra, and other versions such as flipped cream and roasted milk.

If you want to surprise your family or friends by awakening your cooking skills, here we are going to share some quick and easy recipes that you can prepare in the comfort of your home and in a few minutes. Follow all the steps to make them delicious. Let’s get started!

FLIPPED CREAM RECIPE

INGREDIENTS

1 1⁄2 large cans of evaporated milk

1 1⁄2 large cans of condensed milk

8 eggs with white and yolk

1 1⁄2 teaspoons vanilla essence

2 cups of sugar

1 cup of white water

26 cm diameter mold with hole in the center

PREPARATION

In a pot, heat the evaporated and condensed milk. Move well so that the elements are integrated. We booked.

With the help of a bowl, beat the eggs with the vanilla essence. In the form of a thread we will add it to the pot with hot milk.

Preparation of caramel. So that we have a crystalline texture, and avoid burning, we will take both the sugar and the water to a pot over medium heat. We mix with a spoon until the sugar dissolves and we see that the color changes to a golden tone.

With the candy ready, what we will do is place it in the bottom of the mold, either with or without a hole. We make circular movements so that it bathes it well and let it cool down to room temperature.

With the help of a strainer, we are going to remove all the lumps that our container with the milk and supplements may have. We will transfer this to the mold with caramel and place it in a bain-marie (a source with water) and it goes to the preheated oven (180 ° C) in a time of 60 to 90 minutes or until it is completely set.

We remove from the oven, let it cool down and it goes to the refrigerator for 4 hours. We unmold with care and serve with the caramel that remains in the source.

ROASTED MILK RECIPE

INGREDIENTS

The good thing about this recipe is that we are only going to need 4 ingredients. Take note!

1 liter of milk (it should be warm)

1 Teaspoon vanilla extract

7 tablespoons white sugar

4 units of eggs (with white and yolk)

PREPARATION

In a container we are going to place the warm milk. To this, we will add the vanilla essence, sugar and eggs. With the help of a mixer, we will incorporate all the ingredients. In case you do not have this tool in your kitchen, help yourself with a fork, and make continuous movements so that a good mixture is formed.

For this recipe we are going to need small containers or pyrex that are heat resistant.

With the help of a ladle we are going to fill each container with the mixture that we have formed at the beginning.

We have to place them in a bain-marie (source with water) so that it is then placed in the oven, at a low-medium temperature for approximately 45 minutes.

With great care, and without burning ourselves, we open the oven door and see if a golden crust has formed on the top. If so, it is ready for us to remove.

We let it rest at room temperature to cool down, and voila, we can taste it.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Credits: Cositaz Ricaz YouTube

KEEP READING

Recipe to prepare almond milk at home

5 easy recipes to prepare with a can of tuna

Learn how to prepare meat stew with the traditional Peruvian recipe