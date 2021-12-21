Learn to invest in the stock market: what is Fintual and how to use it

If you are thinking of taking the big step and starting to invest in the stock market, you should know that you are not alone on the road, We share with you the recommendations of the Fintual experts.

Fintual is a fintech, regulated in Mexico by the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV), and by the Commission for the Commission for the Financial Market Commission (CMF), in Chile. Fintual is a digital platform to save and invest easily, which allows you to grow your savings.

How to start investing

First thing’s first, Let’s start by defining what an investment fund is; this It is an investment instrument in which the contributions of many people are brought together to be able to access different investment alternatives.

DO NOT STOP READING: The new digital taxes in CDMX

When you participate in an investment fund your contribution is added to that of thousands of other people and this fund or patrimony allows you to access better commissions, compared to an individual investment.

How to invest in funds Fintual it is through investment objectives. You create an objective, choose the term and risk of your investment and through a simulator Fintual recommends a portfolio to invest.

One of the advantages of Fintual is that you can invest 100% digitally and for this, it also has the Fintual app, available on iOS and Android.

To a large extent, this is why Fintual has had explosive annual growth and doubled the number of workers, the company went from having 32 thousand to 82 thousand clients and the amount of managed investments grew 200% to reach 750 million dollars.

Invest with the experts: recommendations from Fintual

To start investing, Fintual will ask you some questions to get to know you and being able to recommend how to invest and in what, according to your risk tolerance, will help you define your goals and offer a personalized portfolio for each objective, according to the term and your profile.

In Fintual you can start with whatever you want and as many times as you want, since it does not have minimum amounts. Fintual links personal finance with technology to redefine investing, make it simple, transparent, and affordable for everyone.

Below the Recommendations from Fintual experts to start investing:

– Define your goals: An objective is an investment plan, seek professional advisers to help you formulate them.

Invest in personalized portfolios: make sure that the portfolio is in line with your financial profile and your objectives and consider the deadlines.

– It starts with a fixed amount: start investing with a fixed amount and later add what you can, in Fintual If you don’t invest in a month, nothing happens.

– Compare investment policies: Learn about the investment fees, the policies to withdraw and the transparency of the account statements to choose the best investment platform.

To learn more about how to invest in the stock market and investment funds of Fintual, you can visit their website at this link.