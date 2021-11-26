For some of the players who are already enjoying the multiplayer of Halo Infinite, and which happens in most games with voice chat included, it is the annoyance of having to listen to other teammates when they do not contribute anything good or simply do noisy. For this, is that We teach you how to silence other players in Halo Infinite multiplayer, so you can play with complete freedom and silence.

Through the portal PureXbox, a basic guide has been shared that I will tell you here on how to be able to mute the players in the Xbox title. It should be noted that these tips are for temporarily or permanently silence players, however it suits you best to play the different Halo Infinite modes.

Learn how to silence other players in Halo Infinite multiplayer

The first thing you should do is pause when you are in a game, open the game menu and go to the chat and friends options, located in the lower right corner of the screen. Once in this section, the active players in the game will appear, being able to mute them all with the Y button, or on the contrary, select the noisy player and mute him particularly. Also, you can go to the game’s audio settings and disable all voice and text chat, so you can play more calmly.

Undoubtedly, good and practical functions that will make the games of players who do not want to listen to others, who simply want to play in silence, more functional. Halo Infinite is already around the corner, premiering for the whole world on December 8, available day one on Xbox Game Pass.

