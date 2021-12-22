Learn how to remove pimples and blackheads without damaging the skin

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

It is best not to remove pimples and blackheads by yourself, with manual methods. If this is resorted to anyway, it is important to do it the right way.

Get rid of pimples and pimples, in short, not the best option to solve the problem. The point is that many people have used this technique at some time. Is it possible to do it without damaging the skin?

The previous question does not have a definitive answer. Using the correct technique, there is much less chance of damaging the skin by removing pimples and blackheads. However, there is no absolute guarantee.

It must be said clearly that it is not good to remove pimples and pimples by squeezing with your fingers. There are several ways to solve this problem without resorting to direct manual removal. But if a person prefers to do it with their hands, it is indicated that they do it correctly. How? We will talk about that in this article.

Pimples and pimples

It is a fact that blemishes associated with acne affect physical appearance. Therefore, it is logical that anyone wants to get rid of these injuries quickly.

But nevertheless, it will take time for the problem to resolve itself. Meanwhile, it is not easy to go everywhere sporting those conspicuous skin flaws. This is why many choose to remove pimples and pimples with their own hands.

The problem is that when you squeeze them, part of the pus comes out, but another part is pushed into the pore. Pressure may also cause the pore to expand under the skin.

By manually removing pimples and blackheads, there is an increased risk of skin damage. For the same, it also increases the risk of generating acne scars. It is best to prefer other methods.

When removing pimples with your fingers, there is a risk that some of the pus will expand under the skin.

One option: don’t take them out

The first thing to consider is whether it is actually convenient to remove pimples and blackheads manually. As a general rule, this should not be attempted in the following cases:

When the grain is red and does not have a white head . It is a papule and it is inconvenient to remove it.

. It is a papule and it is inconvenient to remove it. If the pimple is very large, it is inflamed and deep. Better not to press.

Better not to press. When there is a large patch on the skin that is sensitive to the touch. It is possible that it is a boil and in no case should try to remove it.

Similarly, and despite the fact that the injury does not meet the above characteristics, it is advisable to evaluate the options available before trying to remove pimples and pimples with your own hands. Some alternatives could be the following:

A warm compress: It consists of putting a soft cloth, soaked in warm water, on the grain. When cool, re-soak in lukewarm water. This may help you drain naturally. Applies to pimples with a large whitehead, but not to pimples.

It consists of putting a soft cloth, soaked in warm water, on the grain. When cool, re-soak in lukewarm water. This may help you drain naturally. Applies to pimples with a large whitehead, but not to pimples. Professional extraction: a dermatologist or esthetician knows how to remove pimples and blackheads without causing any harm.

a dermatologist or esthetician knows how to remove pimples and blackheads without causing any harm. Over-the-counter spot treatment: There are various products available on the market for this purpose. They just have to be applied and wait for them to act. Each one brings the corresponding instructions.

Remove pimples and blackheads without damaging the skin

If you choose to remove pimples and blackheads manually, it is indicated apply a technique that minimizes the risk of damage. The first thing will be wash your hands well with water and soap. The second, disinfect the area to be treated with alcohol.

Needle extraction

A needle or pin must be disinfected with alcohol. Then, very gently prick the top of the grain.

The objective is to lift the plug that is there. This should not cause pain or discomfort. If it hurts, it means it is being done the wrong way.

Afterwards, the fingers should be wrapped in tissue paper and placed next to the grain. Right away, remove the pus making an outward movement, that is, contrary to pressure. In the end, you have to wash the area with soap and apply alcohol.

With cotton swabsn

If when opening the cap with the needle there is no drainage, what you can do is take 2 cotton swabs and apply slight pressure to the sides of the pimple. It is important to emphasize the concept of slight pressure. At no time should it be intense.

With this procedure it is possible for the grain to drain. Then, you have to wash the area and apply alcohol.

Using your fingers to remove pimples

A good time to remove pimples and blackheads is after you shower, as the heat and steam open up your pores. This facilitates drainage.. In this case, the fingers should be wrapped in a clean cloth or cotton.

Afterwards, gentle pressure should be applied to the side and side of the shin, making an upward pushing motion. This should not be continuous, but more like a rocking: gentle upward pressure and then pause.

This may take some time, but it can work. Little by little the drainage will take place.

It is necessary to repeat until no more pus comes out and never press hard. At the end, wash and apply antiseptic.

After showering, this is the ideal time to remove pimples manually, as there is less risk of damage.

Tips to keep in mind

If applying the techniques to remove pimples and pimples does not achieve the task, it is best to leave everything as it is. It means that for some reason they are not ready to be mined. Forcing the situation only results in some damage to the skin.

The usual thing is that pimples and pimples heal after 5 to 7 days, without having to remove them with your hands. A misused technique can lead to unwanted effects.

A grain is ready to be extracted when it reaches a critical point where the tip of the bump is white or yellow. Cystic acne, on the other hand, generates red bumps, without points of another color. It is much deeper and must be seen by a dermatologist.

