Since its landing in the Spanish market in October 2020, Pluto TV has us accustomed to monthly premieres in its catalog of free channels, among which we can find several related to Christmas.

Since last November 22, Pluto TV has put at our disposal five pop-up channels so that they can join us during Christmas totally free. To access them, simply enter the Pluto TV website or download the application on your Smart TV, mobile or tablet among other compatible devices. On Pluto TV we can access 100 channels for free , without the need for registration, in addition to having content available on demand to see when we feel like it the most.

The streets of most Spanish cities have already been decked out with lights and Christmas decorations . There are barely a few weeks until Christmas and if you are one of those who have not yet decorated your home with Christmas motifs, here are some ideas on how to create a Christmas atmosphere with the free Pluto TV channels.

The streaming platform offers us channels such as MTV Hits Christmas in which we can listen and see the best Christmas hits in history such as “Santa Tell Me” by Ariana Grande, “Last Christmas” by Wham !, “Christmas Lights” by Coldplay and, a classic of the classics, “All I want for Christmas ”by Mariah Carey, among many others.

For the smallest of the house we find the channel Pluto TV Kids Christmas. In it we will find series, both animation and real image like SpongeBob SquarePants, the Rugrats or Christmas movies like “Ambush Santa Claus” or “Little Christmas”. And for lovers of Christmas movies of all genres and for all members of the house, we have the channel Pluto TV Christmas with titles like “Surviving Christmas” with Ben Affleck, Christina Applegate and James Gandolfini, “Merry Christmas” with Anna Kendrick and Lena Dunham or “A Golden Christmas”, among many other classics.

Decorate your home with Pluto TV

At Pluto TV they have not only thought of offering us music, movies and cartoons for the little ones in the house. They have also wanted us to decorate our home through their free channels. Across the canal Pluto TV Christmas Lights offers the ideal complement to our Christmas decorations. A careful musical selection accompanied by a light and color show The only one that can accompany us at dinners and lunches this Christmas.

On the other hand, if we want to bring a warm touch to our home we can do it through the channel Pluto TV Fireplace. And there is no better plan than sitting with the family around a warm fireplace on cold winter days.

These would be all the possibilities that Pluto TV offers us through its free channels to create a Christmas atmosphere in our home enjoying the best music, movies and children’s content.