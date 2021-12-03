We are on Thursday, the day most awaited by all those who have an account in Epic Games Store, because once again we have the opportunity to download a couple of video games for free and add them to our account forever while they remain available until December 9.

The first of them is Dead by Daylight, which you can find by clicking here, and you can also do with while True: learn () from this other link. In seven days it will be Godfall: Challenger Edition and Prison Architect who will sign up for this weekly promotion.

Dead by daylight

The horror asymmetric multiplayer will put four players in the shoes of survivors who must repair generators as quickly as possible to escape alive from a most sinister scenario, but a fifth player will play a ruthless murderer who will not make things easy for them.

while True: learn ()

In this simulator we will learn machine learning and making neural networks while we solve puzzles and build a machine to understand our protagonist’s cat, since in reality the feline is the true programming expert, but he is not good at human language.