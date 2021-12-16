The 2021 edition of the World Finals of Brawl Stars has concluded and after three days of intense clashes between the 16 participating teams, the Japanese of Zeta Division have been crowned as the international champions of this event. In this section of our complete Brawl Stars guide, we tell you all about the winners and the development of the competition.

Who are the 2021 World Finals champions?

During the last days of November, Brawl Stars held the 2021 World Finals where the best 16 teams from around the world would meet to determine a single winner. In this final phase, Japan’s Zeta Division was the winner, thus crowning himself the champion of this year and deserving of the prize of 400 thousand dollars.

The competition was developed with a fairly simple elimination group, since in each match the best of five sets qualified with the exception of the final round. In this last stage, which was played in different game modes, Zeta faced the Na’vi, where the first of these took a clear victory by beating the opposing team with a 4-1.

In this way, the Japanese group made up of tensai_bs, sitetampopopo, achapi_bs and mameshi have become the new world champions from Brawl Stars. In second place, there are the Na’vis who obtained a prize of 200 thousand dollars, in the third and fourth place, are Totem Esports and INTZ which obtained 80 thousand dollars.

Notably each of the matches was broadcast via YouTube and this year, the competition exceeded the number of spectators which ensures its resounding success and lays the foundation for its continuity.

