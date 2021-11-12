Times have changed in the last 20 years, as well as the way of working. More and more profiles are needed with technological and digital knowledge as demanded by the video game or animation industry. But academic training existing is not so wide to cover that need. In Spain we have the University Center for Technology and Digital Art (U-tad) which has become the fourth best university in Europe to study video game development. If you still do not know her, on November 20 U-tad celebrates a Open Doors Day for all concerned.

It is a unique opportunity to see first-hand U-tad’s academic offer. Especially noteworthy are the degrees and postgraduates of video game design, art and programming, where he has extensive experience and track record to prepare students. In this area of ​​electronic entertainment he has achieved more than 60 awards national and international, but also has important specialized studies in the 2D / 3D animation, Software Engineering, Computational Mathematics, Application Development or Interactive Producer Design.

An efficient work methodology

Many of these subjects are complemented to achieve very specific profiles with “The U-tad method”. This system is based on the creation of professional environments that emulate the work of a real video game studio. So the adaptation to the work environment is more immediate. This has helped U-tad to become world and european reference in terms of academic training, being one of the best centers to study video game development. If you are interested in this training, U-tad will open its doors next November 20 in person and you can sign up now.

The Open Day will start at 9:45 am in the morning at its facilities located in Las Rozas. Here a good part of the teaching staff and advisers will be able to answer the doubts of all the assistants regarding the degrees, the educational model and job opportunities. Many U-tad students they work in leading companies such as Rockstar Games, King, Tequila Works, Facebook, Amazon, Telefónica, Ubisoft, Scopely, Electronic Arts and others. Thanks to this high employability, it has received international recognition as the fourth best European university to study video game development, according to GAMEducation (the Global Association for Media Education).

Some most important degrees that are taught in their classrooms are the master’s degrees in video game design, art and programming, as well as the Degree in Animation or Design of Interactive Products. All these studies seek to train students in highly specialized profiles that are currently demanded by the main companies in the sector. This largely guarantees immediate incorporation to the labor market in the best possible conditions.