Learn about the features and prices of the new OPPO Reno 7 Pro.

OPPO officially presented the characteristics of its new models that will be the successors to the OPPO Reno 6 Pro and although the three presented are worth it, the Reno 7 Pro is the most striking.

The OPPO Reno 7 Pro is the most interesting and eye-catching device that the Chinese company presented, so it is worth taking a look.

Features and price

The Reno 7 Pro has a 6.55-inch OLED screen and a FULL HD + resolution with a 90 Hz refresh rate.

OPPO included its MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max processor with its 5G connectivity, which is accompanied by 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM.

The rear camera is triple with 40 megapixels the main one, 8 and 2 the next. On the other hand, the front of the OPPO Reno 7 Pro is 32 megapixels so that you have the best possible portraits.

The battery will be 4,500 mAh and how could it be otherwise, it will have a fast charge of 65 W. It will also have the storage options of 128 GB or 256 GB according to the version.

Photo: OPPO



Although the date that will arrive in our country is not yet known, the cost of the smartphone will be 515 euros (12,400 pesos approximately) in its version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

The OPPO Reno 7 Pro with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage will cost more than 560 euros (approximately 13,500 pesos).

OPPO Reno 7 SE was also announced with prices of 305 and 335 euros (7350-8100 pesos approx.) And the OPPO Reno 7 with a price of 375-420 euros (9000-10,1000 pesos approx.).

The new OPPO smartphones promise to be a great option for buyers, who still have a greater range of possibilities to choose from.