Learn about the features and prices of the new OPPO Reno 7 Pro.

OPPO officially presented the characteristics of its new models that will be the successors to the OPPO Reno 6 Pro and although the three presented are worth it, the Reno 7 Pro is the most striking.
The OPPO Reno 7 Pro is the most interesting and eye-catching device that the Chinese company presented, so it is worth taking a look.
Features and price
The Reno 7 Pro has a 6.55-inch OLED screen and a FULL HD + resolution with a 90 Hz refresh rate.
OPPO included its MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max processor with its 5G connectivity, which is accompanied by 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM.
The rear camera is triple with 40 megapixels the main one, 8 and 2 the next. On the other hand, the front of the OPPO Reno 7 Pro is 32 megapixels so that you have the best possible portraits.
The battery will be 4,500 mAh and how could it be otherwise, it will have a fast charge of 65 W. It will also have the storage options of 128 GB or 256 GB according to the version.
Although the date that will arrive in our country is not yet known, the cost of the smartphone will be 515 euros (12,400 pesos approximately) in its version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.
The OPPO Reno 7 Pro with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage will cost more than 560 euros (approximately 13,500 pesos).
OPPO Reno 7 SE was also announced with prices of 305 and 335 euros (7350-8100 pesos approx.) And the OPPO Reno 7 with a price of 375-420 euros (9000-10,1000 pesos approx.).
The new OPPO smartphones promise to be a great option for buyers, who still have a greater range of possibilities to choose from.