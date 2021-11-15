In case you thought that the waters had calmed down within the Xiaomi family of smartphones, you were very wrong. Thanks to XIAOMIUI we have been able to know that The Chinese firm is already preparing up to 14 new devices that will see the light of day over the next few months.

In fact, through MIUI internal code, XIAOMIUI has even been able to access the name and processor brands that will mount these models, among which we can find the long-awaited Xiaomi 12 or Redmi K50 and even the Global version of the Redmi Note 11 that were previously presented on the market. Chinese.

Xiaomi, for all in each price segment

As we say, and thanks to the list shared by XIAOMIUI itself, there are up to 14 new models that the company will present over the next few monthsEither in China or even in the Global market in many of these cases.

This list is made up of the following devices:





Xiaomi 12 Pro (Zeus)

Xiaomi 12 (Cupid)

Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom (Zijin)

Xiaomi 12 Lite (Taoyao)

Xiaomi 12 Series (Psyche)

Redmi K50 (Poussin)

Redmi K50 Pro (Ingres)

Redmi K50 Series (Munch)

Redmi K50 Series (Matisse)

Redmi Note 11 JE (Lilac)

Redmi Note 11 Global (Honey, Fleur)

N / A (SPES, SPESN)

N / A (VIVA, VIDA)

N / A (VEUX, PEUX)

Out of all the devices on this list We can highlight the Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12 and Redmi K50 Pro, which will be the first to incorporate the Snapdragon 898 chipset that we are waiting so long to know its final performance.





Another aspect that catches our attention is the number of devices of the Xiaomi 12 and Redmi K50 family that we find in this list, most of them equipping a Qualcomm processor, but we see how a member of the Redmi K50 family would release the long-awaited Dimensity 2000, a processor that according to rumors will be manufactured in a 4-nanometer process and of which there are high hopes at the power level.

Of course, we must clarify that this list is not confirmed by Xiaomi herself Although, to tell the truth, most of the phones that we find in it make a lot of sense if we take into account what the company has been presenting over the last few years. We will see if it ends up being confirmed or not, but it is clear that the future of the brand looks very interesting.

Source | XIAOMIUI