In September, OnePlus decided to do away with the “vitaminized” variants of its high-end models. This year, therefore, there will be no OnePlus 9T, and the company’s next flagship will be the OnePlus 10 Pro. This smartphone has appeared in its first leak showing both its design, some specifications and its possible price and release date.

One of the most important changes to the OnePlus 10 Pro could be its physical appearance, as revealed by the images offered by the leaker @OneLeaks (via Zouton), who assures have made the renders based on real prototypes. The next smartphone from the Chinese company is very reminiscent of the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Above all, for that photo module that appears to protrude from the side frame and will have three sensorsas well as an LED flash. It stands out, of course, for the possible rough finish on the back, which could be very similar to the sandpaper effect that the company included in its first models.

Another interesting detail is that the power button, located next to the now iconic physical control to silence the terminal, seems to include a fingerprint scanner. However, it is unlikely that OnePlus will bet on this system, given that its on-screen fingerprint reader – unlike the one found in the Google Pixel 6 – works very well.

The OnePlus 10 Pro could arrive in early 2022 with a bigger battery

Beyond the design, and according to the aforementioned source, the OnePlus 10 Pro would arrive with a 6.7 inch screen. It would keep the QHD + resolution, with 1440 x 3216 pixels. Everything also points to the fact that it will be an AMOLED LTO panel, which will allow an adaptive rate of up to 120 Hz. That is, the screen will be able to detect if there is movement to activate a higher frequency or, instead, if the content does not scrolls. In the latter case, the refresh rate will decrease in order to save battery life.

At the moment, the processor model that will arrive with this OnePlus 10 Pro is unknown. However, it is likely that the smartphone includes a configuration of 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The most powerful variant could increase up to 12 GB of RAM, as well as 256 GB of internal memory. All this, with a 5,000 mAh battery, slightly higher than that of the OnePlus 9 Pro.

The aforementioned portal highlights that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be announced during the first half of 2022. Just in time to compete against the Samsung Galaxy S22, which could hit the market in February, according to the latest reports. Regarding the price, that of the OnePlus 10 Pro would be around $ 1,000, as is the case with the current most powerful model of OnePlus, the OnePlus 9 Pro.